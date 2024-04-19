United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.53.

UAL stock opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.3% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 118,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

