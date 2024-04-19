Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

SLB opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

