CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $66.00 at KeyCorp

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Shares of CMS opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

