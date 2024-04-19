Peterson Wealth Services Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 121.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $54.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.