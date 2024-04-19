Expedia Group’s (EXPE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.12.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $128.30 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.52.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 398 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

