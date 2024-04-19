Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.12 and a 200 day moving average of $122.28. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.85.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

