United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Bank of America

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

