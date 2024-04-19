Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 485.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.90 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 48.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

