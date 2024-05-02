Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Ekso Bionics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ekso Bionics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 79.48% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 141,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Stories

