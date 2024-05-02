ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $34.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.14.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. ExlService has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $35.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 1,301.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 79,606 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,725,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,922,000 after purchasing an additional 606,215 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of ExlService by 398.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 386,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 308,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after buying an additional 13,487,495 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in ExlService by 422.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 46,717 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

