Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 959,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 132.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avangrid

About Avangrid

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.