Brokers Set Expectations for Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

EQX stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 13.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 24.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1,619.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,775,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 332,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

