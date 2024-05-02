TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $127.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Stock Up 24.9 %

TransMedics Group stock opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $618,221.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $721,273. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $618,221.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,273. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $380,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,155.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,078 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,221 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its position in TransMedics Group by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 182,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.