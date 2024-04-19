Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $54.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Marchex
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.
