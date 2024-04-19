Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Down 4.9 %

DYNT opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

