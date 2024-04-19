Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.80.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $179.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,798,456. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 24,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Compton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 33.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

