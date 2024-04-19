TD Cowen Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

TD Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of ALPN opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 1.14. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $64.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $135,007,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,810,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,703,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after buying an additional 624,800 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,131,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 728,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

