Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.86.

SNAP opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 493,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $1,340,853.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,540,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,409,682.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,482 shares of company stock worth $5,284,091 in the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snap by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Snap by 565.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 223,432 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Snap by 191.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 415,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 273,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

