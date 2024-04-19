Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.60.

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after buying an additional 328,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,082,000 after buying an additional 233,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.