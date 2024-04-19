Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.38.

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $92,083,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after acquiring an additional 509,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,672 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE RGA opened at $182.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.34. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $133.13 and a one year high of $196.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

