Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Travelzoo had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 136.51%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 43,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $459,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,222,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,252,685.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 148,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Travelzoo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Travelzoo by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.