Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives $220.25 Average PT from Analysts

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $191.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

