Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Receives $218.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Cencora alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on COR

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,288,790 shares of company stock worth $1,009,641,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cencora by 2,004.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,294,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cencora by 903.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 679,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,662,000 after acquiring an additional 611,339 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR opened at $237.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Cencora has a 1-year low of $163.37 and a 1-year high of $246.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.64.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cencora will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.