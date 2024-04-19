TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$15.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TSE:TA opened at C$8.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$8.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.97.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$624.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 43.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.4700714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

