Analysts Set Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) PT at $13.67

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

COGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.50. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

