Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $13.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $271.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 4,538.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,638,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after buying an additional 909,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Sportradar Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.