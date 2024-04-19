4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $24.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.87. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The business had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $45,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,710.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,863.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,192,745.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $45,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,710.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,299 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 580.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.