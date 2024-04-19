Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.45) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,280 ($15.93).

Kainos Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Kainos Group Company Profile

Shares of LON:KNOS opened at GBX 914 ($11.38) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,769.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of GBX 900.50 ($11.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,421 ($17.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,038.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,057.32.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

