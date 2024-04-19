Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Duke Capital in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

LON:DUKE opened at GBX 32 ($0.40) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.94. Duke Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 26.95 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 35.50 ($0.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 30.04. The company has a market cap of £132.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,066.67 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Duke Capital’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

