Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.31.

NYSE:SLB opened at $50.94 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

