Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,085,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.52. The stock had a trading volume of 37,428,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,459,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.73 billion, a PE ratio of 299.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.