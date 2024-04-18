Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Buys 736 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,111,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 159,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.21. 30,685,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,588,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $158.40. The firm has a market cap of $685.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.61.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

