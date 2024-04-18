Orchid Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Orchid has a total market cap of $104.27 million and $4.26 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

