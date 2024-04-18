Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 0.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $145.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $119.72 and last traded at $119.10. 3,385,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 18,095,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.63.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.