Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Gap Down to $100.48

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $100.48, but opened at $97.99. Revvity shares last traded at $98.42, with a volume of 95,283 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

Revvity Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.70.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $3,688,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

