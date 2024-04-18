Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

