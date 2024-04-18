Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) and Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Head to Head Contrast

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Beyond has a beta of 3.76, suggesting that its stock price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond and Airborne Wireless Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.56 billion 0.70 -$307.84 million ($6.80) -3.51 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Airborne Wireless Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond.

This table compares Beyond and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -19.72% -16.92% -11.38% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Beyond and Airborne Wireless Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 2 4 0 2.67 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beyond currently has a consensus price target of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 58.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Beyond shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beyond beats Airborne Wireless Network on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

