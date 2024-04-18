SVB Wealth LLC Sells 861 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 249.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYMB opened at $25.31 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

