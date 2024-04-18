Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.85.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $147.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Chart Industries has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $184.65. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Chart Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 60.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.