Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 130.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 118,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 133.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 338,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 193,409 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.06.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1449 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

