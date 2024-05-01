NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 217,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 349,536 shares.The stock last traded at $12.99 and had previously closed at $12.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NerdWallet

In related news, VP Samuel Yount sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $101,953.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,350,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,979,910.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,486,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,994,000 after buying an additional 1,638,515 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 23.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 233,975 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP increased its position in NerdWallet by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,054,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,516,000 after buying an additional 202,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after acquiring an additional 187,422 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth $2,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

