Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:AP opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $108.11 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ampco-Pittsburgh
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.