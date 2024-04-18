StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 320.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of InspireMD

About InspireMD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSPR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,670,000. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

