Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Lifted by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $746.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,511. The company has a market cap of $709.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $367.35 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $763.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $657.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.