Head-To-Head Analysis: Vericity (VERY) versus Its Peers

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vericity to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Vericity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Vericity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -5.57% -9.13% -1.23% Vericity Competitors 6.60% 12.97% 1.04%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $177.57 million -$9.89 million -16.71 Vericity Competitors $20.59 billion $1.26 billion -22,548.64

This table compares Vericity and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vericity’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vericity. Vericity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Vericity has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericity’s peers have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vericity and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericity Competitors 360 2384 2041 73 2.38

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 53.59%. Given Vericity’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vericity has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Vericity peers beat Vericity on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Des Plaines, Illinois.

