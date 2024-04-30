Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Up 31.9% in April

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,143,600 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 866,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,206,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Pantheon Resources Stock Up 6.8 %

Pantheon Resources stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

