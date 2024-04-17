Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,481 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 938.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after buying an additional 126,413 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,186,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 274,562 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $68.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $908.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,031,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,756. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $960.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $790.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

