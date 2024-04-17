Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.40

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 1655547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Raymond James upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -72.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.