Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $33.24 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1,176.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,354 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $33,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 62,163 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.09. 9,724,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,352,039. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

