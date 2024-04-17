Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.88. 243,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,633. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

